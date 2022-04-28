Batavia Chamber: May ushers in celebration season

Along with the flowers following April’s showers, May brings many reasons to celebrate. There’s Mother’s Day, graduations, Memorial Day weekend – the unofficial start to summer – and, particularly noteworthy for us, National Small Business Week.

The first week of May is designated National Small Business Week. For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small-business owners. This year’s theme, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” honors the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are crucial to our nation’s historic economic comeback. We encourage you to support all our small businesses who contribute to the economic viability of our communities.

From May 2-5, the SBA will hold its National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. Entrepreneurs, small-business personnel and the public are invited to register for the free virtual summit. You’ll gain access to educational webinars, federal resources and networking opportunities intended to help you start, grow or recover your business.

For more information about National Small Business Week and to register for the free virtual summit, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

Illinois Small Business Persons of the Year

We are also excited to share the news that Chris and Mary Ginder, valued Batavia Chamber members and owners of Gindo’s Spice of Life, are being honored during the week’s activities. In early April, they were named Illinois Small Business Persons of the Year by the SBA. The Batavia Chamber is especially pleased that they won as we nominated them for the honor. Harriet Parker of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Waubonsee Community College collaborated with us by submitting a letter of recommendation in support of their nomination. Congratulations to a fine business expertly owned and managed by this dynamic husband-wife team!

48th Annual Batavia Chamber Golf Outing

Our next major event – and one of the most popular - is coming up quickly and the public is invited. Please plan to join us for the 48th Annual Chamber Classic Social Golf Outing on Friday, June 17. Beautiful Orchard Valley Golf Course will host us for this wonderful day of socializing, networking and golfing. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $150/person for lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart and an after-golf reception on the patio with awards and raffle pull. Along with golfing, there are sponsorships available. For businesses, the outing creates the perfect opportunity to reward employees with a fun day out of the office, thank business associates and network with other business leaders from the area. Visit www.bataviachamber.org or call us directly to register.

Chamber Bucks Make Great Gifts

All those celebrations during May and June often require gifts. There’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and, of course, birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. What about your children’s teachers and coaches? Batavia Chamber of Commerce Chamber Bucks are the one-size-fits-all gift that everyone will enjoy receiving. Plus, they are a fantastic way to support local business.

Chamber Bucks are gift certificates in $10 denominations that are accepted like cash at more than 90 Batavia businesses as well as some out-of-town Chamber member locations. Stop by the Chamber office at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, to purchase your Batavia Chamber Bucks. Contact the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at 630-879-7134 for more information on Chamber Bucks, upcoming events, membership and more. You can also text 478-CHAMBER.