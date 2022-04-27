@Your Batavia Public Library: Meet our new teen librarian

Say hello to Aimee Marx, now the Teen Services Librarian at Batavia Public Library. While Aimee has been with the Adult Services Department since September of 2019, she recently took on the responsibility of Teen Librarian.

You may have seen Aimee’s face on social media as one of the cohosts of our popular Community Check-In. You may have followed her reading recommendations, or she may have answered your question at the Reference Desk.

Aimee is a mom to two little girls and a native of Batavia who graduated from Batavia High School, where her favorite subject was graphics. Her first work for the library was as a BHS student in 2007, when she assisted in designing brochures and booklets for the Library’s One Book, One Batavia program. In addition, she came to the Batavia Public Library with plenty of previous library experience: she previously worked at Carol Stream Public Library in adult services, Warrenville Public Library in technical services and Sugar Grove Public Library in youth services.

Inside the library, you can find Aimee at the Reference Desk, filming TikTok videos, or sprucing up the teen space. Outside of working at the library, Aimee enjoys taking walks and is an embarrassingly big fan of boy bands and Pixar movies. In addition, she loves floral patterns, frozen yogurt, painting cartoon characters, and, most importantly, spending time with her family.

Aimee’s favorite books usually include LGBT+ themes, but she’ll also read anything by Ruth Hogan or nonfiction that reads like fiction. Currently, Aimee is watching “Baskets” with Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson, and she is listening to “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston.

Upcoming events at the library

Complete registration information for these events is available on the library’s website at BataviaPublicLibrary.org.

Paris is the most romantic city in the world! On Tuesday, May 10, you can channel your inner French chef when we make sweet crepes and traditional Niçoise salad with Kristyn Slick. Register for Classroom Kitchen: Springtime in Paris through our website, and we’ll send you the Zoom link plus recipes.

Did you know that you can find more than just books at the Friends Book Sales? Besides recent bestsellers, you’ll find vintage treasures, puzzles, games, children’s books and more. On Saturday, May 14, stop by the FriendSpace and browse from 9:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Join us on Sunday, May 22, for Bikes, Gas Buggies and Burma Shave, and get in the right frame of mind for your summer road trip. R.J. Lindsey brings the founder of Oldsmobile to life in his portrayal of R.E. Olds. You will enjoy stories about early auto inventors, auto racing with Barney Oldfield, and the first cross-country road trips from San Francisco to New York City.

Patricia Leonard is the promotional services manager for the Batavia Public Library. The “@ Your Library” column runs on the fourth Thursday of each month.