Batavia Park District Dish: Make friends and magical memories at camp

Some of my favorite spring days as a child were spent meandering along paths and parks near my home after school, dreaming and scheming, watching the birds and squirrels scamper and smelling sweetness in the air.

When the sun appeared more often than the rain, I knew it was almost time for school to let out and for camp adventures to begin. I looked forward to seeing my school friends at camp and meeting many new ones. Camp was cool and there was something for everybody.

I had the same nostalgic vibe when we put together our Summer Fun Guide. As the school year draws to a close, camp fun is around the corner!

Summer Camps

Camps are a huge part of summer at the Batavia Park District. We roll out the red carpet for healthy competition, creativity and camaraderie.

Children can play with their friends during specific weeks or all summer long at Camp SUN-sational. Or they can explore nature or hone their skills in chess, art, theater, cooking, STEM, robotics, Minecraft or sports galore, including Ultimate Frisbee, just to name a few.

Check out dozens of exciting summer camp options here! Registration opened April 18 for residents. Nonresidents may register beginning May 2.

Earth Day

On April 22, Earth Day, why not spend some time outside to nurture and celebrate our planet? Use this day to participate in an Earth-friendly activity such as planting a tree or a garden or taking a walk to pick up litter in your neighborhood or local park. Every little bit counts. We all can be more conscious about what we can recycle or use more than once. Reusable totes and water bottles are a great start. Let’s ditch those single use plastics and help protect Earth’s resources for generations to come.

Super Savvy Senior Expo

This year’s Super Savvy Senior Expo, themed Treasure Your Health, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 1, at the Eastside Community Center. The park district and the Batavia Senior Citizens Club are proud to present this annual tradition – a free, healthy living, active lifestyle event intended to educate and entertain seniors. Join us to meet with dozens of local business representatives and browse their interactive exhibits in areas such as health, travel, entertainment and others that may improve daily life for seniors.

Daddy Daughter Date Night

Dads, plan a special date night with your daughters ages 3 to 12. Join us from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, or Saturday, June 4, at Rotolo Middle School for a magical night filled with entertainment, dancing, dessert, guessing games and a photo booth. Register using your daughter’s name.

Make the night even more special by treating your little girl to a beautiful corsage. Corsage pickup will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Batavia Civic Center for both evening’s events. For custom orders, visit paragonflowers.com. The deadline to order a corsage is Wednesday, June 1.

Add a tasty dinner before the dance at Pal Joey’s. Enjoy pizza, salad, a dessert and soft drinks, coffee or water. Gratuity will be included. Each person must register separately. Registration is required. Visit bataviaparks.org for information and to register for the dance, corsage and dinner.

Fishing Derby

On Saturday, June 18, it’s time to grab your gear and reel in fun with your whole family. Our annual Fishing Derby will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Clark Island Recreation Area. Enjoy a fun-filled morning of fishing. Bring your dad to celebrate Father’s Day together in the great outdoors. A limited supply of fishing gear will be available, but please feel free to bring your own. There will be prizes, too! The event is free for all ages and no registration is required.