Geneva Chamber: 2022 is bright with Geneva Chamber events

Your unwanted items are someone’s treasures.

Do you have unwanted items in your basement? Does your garage resemble a retail bike shop? Is the pile of “haven’t been worn in years” taking over your closet? Yes to any of these questions should count as a red flag to have a garage sale – and soon.

Lucky for you, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce is hosting a City-Wide Garage Sale on April 22 and 23. We will do all the advertising, marketing, signage and even distribute a map with participating addresses highlighted. You keep all your profits. Cost is $35. You will receive a bright yellow sign to let buyers know you are part of the sale and your address will be listed on the online map. Register online or download the form at genevachamber.com by April 19.

Tickets selling quickly for Coffee Crawl

How many start the day with a favorite cup of coffee? How would you like to start your day with 14 cups of coffee? Before your brain goes into caffeine overload, know that the Chamber’s Coffee Crawl offers samples of coffee creations. You can register for this event at genevachamber.com. Hurry, because if the past is any indication, the Coffee Crawl from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 probably will sell out.

At the Chamber we are festing like it’s 2019!

Swedish Days is back on June 22-26. There will be a carnival, food booths, Kids’ Day, craft beer tent, Sweden Vast, parade and free entertainment on Third Street both during the day and at night. Information will start appearing at genevachamber.com/festivals-events/swedish-days/ very soon. Don’t forget to stop in the shops and restaurants as you may find specials there, too! We are very optimistic that Genevans and visitors are ready for 2022 Swedish Days and the Chamber is ready to offer a big Välkommen to you!

Interested in volunteering or signing up for a paid position at Swedish Days? Send an email to volunteers@genevachamber.com to be added to the database and you will be notified when it’s time to sign up.

Would your organization like to be in the parade? March or ride, or how about your business bringing in a float. Download an application at genevachamber.com/festivals-events/swedish-days.

Want to take part in our 5K, which will be at the new Northwestern Medicine cross country course? Look for the registration link soon at genevachamber.com.

Swedish Days is a community festival and the community being involved is not only important, but appreciated. It will be five days of fun with a couple of surprises popping up. So flip to June on your calendar and mark the dates.