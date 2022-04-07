St. Charles Park District: Help track spring flowers!

They are the first signs of spring and while the bloom of tender flowers known as spring ephemerals may be brief, they bring essential nutrients to insects while offering humans a reminder that warmer weather lies ahead.

And now you can help locate these early bloomers too in a citizen science project.

The St. Charles Park District is bringing back its popular Spring Ephemerals project, inviting the public to help locate these first blooms of the season, found between March and May. Residents can help record the blooms like White trout lily and Virginia blue bell, using the free iNaturalist app.

These annual blooms are found on the forest floor, before the lush canopy of leaves fills in overhead limiting the sunlight to the forest’s ground layer. Last year the St. Charles Park District launched the program to document sightings of the flowers. In addition to the iNaturalist project, an ephemeral walk was set up in Delnor Woods Park offering walkers signage to help identify and locate the variety of species. The program proved to be a fun way to gather data and people enjoyed the extra experience of hunting for the blooms on their walks, said Chris Gingrich, assistant superintendent of outdoor education.

This spring the program is back and the park district has teamed up with several local organizations to expand the scope of participation. Along with the St. Charles Park District other places to search for spring ephemerals will include locations maintained by Wild Ones of Greater Kane County, Forest Preserve District of Kane County, Geneva Park District, Batavia Wildflower Sanctuary, Trout Park Elgin, Campton Township Open Space, Dundee Township Open Space and The Conservation Foundation.

To participate, download the iNaturalist app on your phone, and search for Kane County, IL: Spring 2022 Ephemerals. Through the app participants can photograph and chart sightings of these flowers such as blood roots, snowdrops and skunk cabbage anywhere in Kane County.

Although ephemerals can be spotted in almost any woodland in the area, one of the best venues in St. Charles to spot spring ephemerals is Delnor Woods, Gingrich said. This is the reason the park was chosen as the location for signage explaining what ephemerals are and for identifying various species while they were in bloom. Strolling along the paved path visitors have been able to spy and learn about the plants.

Participants in last year’s iNaturalist projects logged more than 300 sightings around the St. Charles area and showed that Bloodroot was the most observed species of spring ephemeral in the St. Charles Area, Gingrich said. He added his favorite is the trout lily, which creates a carpet-like colony in undisturbed areas and can be found along the trails at Delnor Woods.

“It’s cool from our perspective to see where the flowers are living and doing well, and while talking with walkers at Delnor Woods people will often ask about adding some of these to their own backyard,” Gingrich said. “The app and walk are great ways to learn and provides a fun data set of where these flowers are growing around the area.”

Another popular bloom is the Mayapple, whose flower blooms under a large wide leaf. See if you can find dutchman’s breeches, named because the small white and pink flowers resemble pants hanging upside down as though they were on a laundry line.

“Some of these plants will peak up and pop up through the snow, like the eastern skunk cabbage, which produces heat that can melt snow and help it get an early start,” Gingrich said.

Some may find these blooms in their own backyard, Gingrich said. Other great places to look in St. Charles include around Hickory Knolls and Persimmon Woods, which have recently undergone restoration, Gingrich said. With the project boundary for iNaturalist now including all of Kane County people can submit observations from parks, forest preserves and other locations throughout the county. Other partners in the program will also be putting out signs in their own parks to help visitors learn about these spring wildflowers.

These blooms, which often appear only briefly in nature, are essential food sources to small insects and pollinators as they emerge in the spring. For those of us ready to shed our layers of winter clothing, they are the reminder that days filled with longer hours of sunlight and warmer temps are on their way.