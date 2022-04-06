Word from Elburn: April showers bring fun programs to Town and Country Library!

Join us for Mini Garden in a Pop Bottle from 6 to 7 p.m. April 18 at the Town and Country Public Library in Elburn. Add a splash of nature to your home with your own mini greenhouse. We’ll provide everything you need to create your garden. All you have to do is bring your green thumb.

Do you have Latin American ancestry? Learn about records and resources that can provide information about your heritage at a program from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7. We will learn where to find civil registration and Catholic church records and examine the information contained in those records.

Midday Monday is back in April with A Killer Among Us from 2 to 3 p.m. April 11. The Industrial Revolution brought about a number of things. Among them was the serial killer. Join us as we learn about some of the monsters and oddballs that were part of the changing world.

Join us this month for a Spring Paint-Along. This colorful evening of art and fun will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. We’ll follow along step by step to create a beautiful painting.

The Friends of the Library look forward to hosting its annual Mother’s Day weekend Flower and Plant Sale fundraiser and Spring Garden Raffle on May 6 and 7 at the library. Online ordering should be available April 11. The sale includes locally grown hardy annuals and hanging baskets. Visit elburnfriends.org for information or contact Joan Hansen at 630-251-4628 or jdhansen@sbcglobal.net.

For a full list and details of all upcoming programs, stop in and pick up a copy of our Program Guide or visit the library's website at tcpld.org.