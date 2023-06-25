Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 11-15, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Nathon Stigerwald, 17, of the 600 block of Suncrest Drive, Aurora, was charged June 11 with speeding 35 or more miles an hour over the limit. Stigerwald’s vehicle registered at 101 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway and Harter Road at 12:40 a.m.

• Nia Henderson, 22, of the 2500 block of Walnut Avenue, Geneva, was charged June 15 with speeding 35 or more miles over the limit and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver. Henderon’s vehicle registered at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Dugan and Wheeler roads shortly before 5 a.m.