Elburn police reports: June 8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Titus L. Tanner, 23, of the 400 block of South California Street, Sycamore, was charged June 8 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding 63 mph in a 35-mph zone on North Main Street at Walker Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Tanner’s blood alcohol was measured at 0.200%.