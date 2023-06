Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Matthew McHugh, 18, of the 400 block of South Reuter Drive, Arlington Heights was charged on June 13 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. McHugh’s vehicle registered at 98 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 56 and Galena Boulevard at 11:40 p.m.