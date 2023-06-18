Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: June 6-11, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Robert Barwicki, 53, of the 400 block of Ogden Falls, Oswego, was charged on June 6 with speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit. Barwicki’s vehicle registered at 83 mph in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road approaching Heritage Drive at 11:10 a.m.

• Laura E. Conrad, 37, of the 300 block of Richards Street, Geneva, was charged on June 10 with speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit. Conrad’s vehicle registered at 58 mph in a 30-mph zone on Sullivan Road at Randall Road in Aurora.

• A catalytic converter valued at $500 was reported stolen on June 11 from a Jeep Wrangler in the 5S000 block of Route 47 in Sugar Grove Township.

• Adrian Villagomez, 21, of the 600 block of Crystal Street, Elgin, was charged on June 8 with speeding 35 or more mph of the limit. Villagomez’s vehicle registered at 84 mph in a 45-mph zone on Randall Road near Keslinger Road shortly after 7 a.m.

• Dylan J. Simon, 19, of the 0-99 block of Thorndale Court, South Elgin, was charged on June 6 with speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver. Simon’s vehicle registered at 80 mph in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road near Crane Road shortly after 10 p.m.

• Keath Carmond Smith-Bogay, 21, of the 4000 block of Appleberry Lane, St. Louis, Mo., was charged on June 6 with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle with no FOID card and misdemeanor possession of marijuana by a passenger. Precious La’Sha McClinton, 27, of the 2900 block of Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, Mo., was charged with driving with a revoked license and speeding 26 to 34 miles a hour over the limit. McClinton’s vehicle registered at 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 56 near Golf View Road, Sugar Grove.