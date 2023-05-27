May 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Sugar Grove Police Reports: May 5-8, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Christopher Bailey, 42, of the of the 100 block of Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged May 5 with driving under the influence, resisting a police officer, improper lane use and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Kyle Abraham, 37, of the 100 block of Monna Street, Sugar Grove, was charged May 8 with driving under the influence, expired license plates and driving on a suspended license.

