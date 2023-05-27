Sugar Grove Police Reports: May 5-8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Christopher Bailey, 42, of the of the 100 block of Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged May 5 with driving under the influence, resisting a police officer, improper lane use and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Kyle Abraham, 37, of the 100 block of Monna Street, Sugar Grove, was charged May 8 with driving under the influence, expired license plates and driving on a suspended license.