Elburn police reports: May 13, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jalen D. Spearman, 28, of the 400 block of Knights Bridge Court, Oswego, was charged May 13 was arrested on an outstanding warrant from DuPage County for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge. Spearman was traveling south in the 500 block of North Main Street at 5:23 a.m. when he was stopped for speeding. Spearman was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle and received a warning notice for speeding.

• Roberto L. Olcese Jr., 29, of the 2000 block of Emerald Court, Woodridge, was charged May 13 with public indecency, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.