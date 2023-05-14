Sugar Grove Police Reports: April 27-28, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Victoria Joyner, 49, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb was arrested April 27 on two Kane County warrants for failure to appear in court. Police had stopped Joyner at 2:31 a.m. for one headlight.

• Jewel, 435 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, reported April 27 that toilet paper and alcohol valued at $770 had been shoplifted.

• Christopher Roberts, 30, of the 200 block of Highland Avenue, Aurora, was charged April 28 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving with a suspended license.