Elburn police reports: April 29-May 6, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Frank J. Michelkamp, 40, of the 900 block of Station Boulevard, Elburn, was charged April 29 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Adam C. Anderson, 52, of the 24000 block of South 88th Avenue, Frankfort, was charged May 3 with driving under the influence, possession of open alcohol and improper lane usage.

• Jacob B. Pierce, 36, of the 100 block of Grove Street, Sugar Grove, was charged May 6 with trespass at Knucklehead’s Tavern, 108 E. North St., Elburn and arrested on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court.