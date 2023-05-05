Sugar Grove Police Reports: March 15-April 22, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A resident of the 1200 block of Hall Street, Sugar Grove, reported on April 22 that he was alerted by Fifth Third Bank that there were about two unauthorized withdrawals from his account totaling $9,800. A third transaction for $28,632 was stopped before it could clear and all accounts were closed after that.

• Jonathan Medina, 24, of the 100 block of Church Street, Plano, was charged April 13 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Medina’s vehicle registered 96 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 56 at 1:10 a.m. Medina was also cited for not having a valid registration and unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• A resident of the 0-99 block of Chelsea Avenue, Sugar Grove reported April 14 that an attempt was made to steal a catalytic converter from a 2013 Honda Civic, causing $200 in damage

• A resident of the 200 block of Meadows Street, Sugar Grove reported March 27 that she received a bill for $1,490 from a dental office she never visited.

• Keenan Trashani, 32, of the 2800 block of McMurtrie Court, Yorkville, was charged March 29 with unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card, unlawful transportation of marijuana and not having a valid registration sticker.

• Edwin Alequin, 43, of the 1200 block of Durham Drive, Aurora, was charged March 15 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the limit. Alequin’s vehicle registered at 70 miles an hour in a 55-mph on Route 56 shortly before 2 a.m. Alequin was also arrested on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Keegan Miller, 28, of the 1200 block of Comiskey Avenue, North Aurora, was charged March 17 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• A resident of the 200 block of Capitol Drive reported March 17 that he believed he was talking to the Social Security Administration, who advised him to send BitCoin to protect his assets. The victim transferred approximately $70,000 over a two- to three-week period before calling police.

• Four vehicles were reported burglarized April 4, two in the 900 block of Stamford Place, one in the 900 block of Merrill New Road and in the 700 block of Evergreen Lane. No forced entry was found for any of the vehicles. Miscellaneous items and loose change were taken.

• Mestizo Gervacio, 43, of the 1000 block of Knoll Lane, Hoffman Estates, was charged March 16 with driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions. Police were called to a single vehicle crash at Sugar Grove Parkway and Cross Street at 8:40 p.m.

• Dylan Nalezny, 28, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Sugar Grove, was charged March 20 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Paul Gutberlet, 61, of the 200 block of Meadows Street, Sugar Grove, was charged March 22 with battery and disorderly conduct. Police were called to Jewel-Osco, 465 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, for a report of a customer harassing an employee.