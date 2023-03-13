Sugar Grove Police Reports: Dec. 23, 2022-March 2, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Walgreens, 376 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, reported Dec. 28 that two fraudulent prescriptions were presented from two different names and addresses in Sugar Grove. Walgreens notified the Drug Enforcement Administration.

• Walgreens, 376 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, reported Jan. 12 that a prescription that was submitted for filing was found to be fraudulent. The suspect left after being confronted.

• Jewel-Osco, 465 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, reported Jan. 13 that approximately $2,900 in alcoholic beverages were stolen. Three suspects were seen fleeing in a gray Hyundai Tuscon later determined to be stolen.

• Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter Jan. 29 from a vehicle parked at Village Bible Church, 847 N. Sugar Grove Parkway. The converter was cut through before security scared off a suspect who left before the theft was complete.

• Jewel-Osco, 465 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, reported a theft Feb. 1 of merchandise valued at $252.

• A purse valued at $500 was reported stolen Jan. 19 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 700 block of Evergreen Lane.

• Sydney Ringberg, 21, of the 900 block of Eddy Street, Sandwich, was charged Feb. 24 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• A resident of the 0-99 block of Sugar Lane reported Feb. 27 that she was scammed out of $2,000 in gift card payments.

• Steven Gulczynski, 21, of the 600 block of Briarwood Lane, Oswego, was charged Feb. 27 with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to report the accident to police and failure to yield to merging traffic. Police were following up on a report of a hit-and-run on Sugar Grove Parkway and East Park Avenue. Gulczynski’s car was found in the Waubonsee Community College parking lot and with the assistance of WCC police, he was brought in to the police station.

• Henderson Yarbrough III, 34, of the 900 block of Fifth Street, DeKalb was arrested Feb. 15 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court. Sugar Grove police stopped Yarbrough for a missing front license plate and a tinted front windshield.

• Quantum Sign Corporation, 693 Heartland Drive, reported Feb. 17 that a $9,000 check issued to a vendor was cashed by someone else on Feb. 8.

• Saul Tejeda, 20, of the 100 block of Spencer Street, Aurora, was charged Jan. 31 with illegal transportation of marijuana by a driver and speeding 67 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway.

• Ladria Morris, 24, of the 1600 block of Marywood Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Feb. 4 on a DeKalb County warrant on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Sugar Grove police stopped her for an expired registration.

• More than $500 in cash, tools and miscellaneous items were reported stolen Feb. 9 from The Grove Firewood & Mulch, 450 E. Prairie Street.

• Gift cards valued over $50 and camera equipment were reported stolen Feb. 12 from a car parked in the 200 block of Monna Street.

• Efrain Castillo, 25, of the 1400 block of Galena Boulevard, was arrested Jan. 13 on two DuPage County warrants for failure to appear in court.

• Joseph Goheen, 33, of the 3500 block of Fairview Avenue, Johnsburg, was arrested Jan. 5 on a McHenry County warrant. Ghoeen was also charged with speeding, driving an uninsured vehicle and unlawful transportation of open liquor by a driver.

• William Allen, 42, of the 0-99 block of Grove Street, Sugar Grove, was charged Jan. 5 with violating the terms of his bond on a domestic battery charge.

• A resident of the 300 block of Hampton Road, Sugar Grove, reported Dec. 23 that she was scammed out of $2,500 through an electronic payment app.

• A resident of the 1700 block of Hannaford Drive, Sugar Grove, reported Dec. 30 that a check for $278.08 had been stolen from the mailbox, altered to $8,400 an cashed.

• Tools and equipment valued at $1,500 were reported burglarized Jan. 2 from a shed in the 1900 block of Bucktail Lake, Sugar Grove.

• A resident of the 400 block of Shelburne Lane, Sugar Grove reported Feb. 27 that he was scammed out of $500 while believing he was upgrading his account with Zelle.

• James Oliver, 46, of the 0-99 bock of Hugh Street, Plano, was charged March 2 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, speeding 80 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone, no valid registration, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.

• Natasha Sharp, 46, of the 4200 block of Dillon Street, Plano, was charged March 2 with driving under the influence and unlawful use of marijuana by a driver.