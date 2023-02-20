February 19, 2023
Sugar Grove Police Reports: Jan. 17-Feb. 5, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cameron House, 21, of the first block of Rosedale Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Feb. 5 on an outstanding warrant from Kane County on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger.

• Alan Flores, 21, of the 700 block of North View Street, Aurora, was charged Jan. 22 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, illegal transportation of open liquor by a driver, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, improper lane use, driving too fast for conditions, no license ever issued and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Ethan Rabadan, 18, of the first block of Brockway Drive, Oswego, was charged Jan. 17 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, attempting to destroy evidence and not having a valid registration.

