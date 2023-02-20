Sugar Grove Police Reports: Jan. 17-Feb. 5, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Cameron House, 21, of the first block of Rosedale Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Feb. 5 on an outstanding warrant from Kane County on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger.
• Alan Flores, 21, of the 700 block of North View Street, Aurora, was charged Jan. 22 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, illegal transportation of open liquor by a driver, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, improper lane use, driving too fast for conditions, no license ever issued and driving an uninsured vehicle.
• Ethan Rabadan, 18, of the first block of Brockway Drive, Oswego, was charged Jan. 17 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, attempting to destroy evidence and not having a valid registration.