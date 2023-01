Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• William J. Allen, 42, of the 0-99 block of Grove Street, Sugar Grove, was charged Jan. 5 with violating the terms of his bond on charges of domestic violence.

• Joseph Goheen, 33, of the 3500 block of Fairview Avenue, Johnsburg, was arrested Jan. 5 on a McHenry County warrant.