January 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar
Police Reports | Kane County Chronicle

Sugar Grove Police Reports: Dec. 15, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department

Sugar Grove Municipal Center and Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A storage shed in the 1900 block of Bucktail Lane was reported Jan. 2 to have been burglarized of $1,500 in tools and equipment.

• Bria Sims, 23, of the 600 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, was charged Jan. 1 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, driving with expired registration and using a communication device while driving.

• A resident of the 1700 block of Hannaford Drive, Sugar Grove, reported Dec. 30 that a check for $278.08 placed in the mailbox was altered to $8,400 and cashed.

• Steven Rodriguez, 39, of the 2200 block of North 75th Avenue, Elmwood Park was charged Dec 15 with battery and resisting a police officer in connection with an incident in the 200 block of Exeter Lane, Sugar Grove.

• Joshua Lindholm, 25, of the 0-99 block of South Main Street, Sugar Grove, was charged Dec. 20 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Brianna Gruber, 23, of the 200 block of Exeter Lane, Sugar Grove, was arrested Dec. 15 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge.

Police ReportsSugar Grove