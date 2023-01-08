Sugar Grove Police Reports: Dec. 15, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A storage shed in the 1900 block of Bucktail Lane was reported Jan. 2 to have been burglarized of $1,500 in tools and equipment.

• Bria Sims, 23, of the 600 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, was charged Jan. 1 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, driving with expired registration and using a communication device while driving.

• A resident of the 1700 block of Hannaford Drive, Sugar Grove, reported Dec. 30 that a check for $278.08 placed in the mailbox was altered to $8,400 and cashed.

• Steven Rodriguez, 39, of the 2200 block of North 75th Avenue, Elmwood Park was charged Dec 15 with battery and resisting a police officer in connection with an incident in the 200 block of Exeter Lane, Sugar Grove.

• Joshua Lindholm, 25, of the 0-99 block of South Main Street, Sugar Grove, was charged Dec. 20 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Brianna Gruber, 23, of the 200 block of Exeter Lane, Sugar Grove, was arrested Dec. 15 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge.