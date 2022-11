Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Kevin M. Jarm, 43, of the 1200 block of Robinson Street, Elburn, was charged Nov. 12 with driving under the influence and unlawful possession of alcohol by a driver.

• Scott B. Anderson, 64, of the 400 Batavia Avenue, Batavia, was charged Nov. 16 with criminal trespass to real property and disorderly conduct.