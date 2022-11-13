Batavia police reports for: Oct. 30-Nov. 9, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Rodney B. Crossland, 64, of the 0-99 block of Riverside Avenue, West Dundee, was arrested Nov. 8 on a Batavia warrant on a domestic battery charge.

• Jesse Roman, 26, of the 0-99 block of South Fourth Avenue, Aurora, was charged Nov. 9 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour. Roman’s vehicle was clocked at 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Ramiro I. Ortega Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Sumner Avenue, Aurora, was charged Oct. 30 with driving under the influence, improper lane use, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and drinking under age. In the same incident America L. Chavez, 20, of the 700 block of Benton Street, Aurora, was charged with underage drinking.

• Anthony M. Tomala, 34, of the 500 block of Thorsen Lane, Batavia, was arrested Nov. 2 on a Batavia warrant on a domestic battery charge.

• Jeremy D. Evans 42, of the 200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged Nov. 3 with theft of a wallet containing $200 in cash.

• Jesus Monroy, 37, of the 37W700 block of Spring Green Way, Batavia, was charged Nov. 4 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour. Monroy’s vehicle was clocked at 76 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone in the 100 block of South Randall Road.

• A wallet containing $100 in cash was reported stolen Nov. 5 from a shopping cart at Goodwill, 450 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Rachael J. McCormick, 48, of the 2700 block of Duncan Lane, Batavia, was arrested Nov. 5 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court.

• A catalytic converter of unknown value was reported stolen Nov. 7 from a vehicle parked on Branson Drive, Batavia.

• Tiffany Cox, 44, of the 1800 block of Nottingham Drive, Aurora, was arrested Nov. 7 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court.