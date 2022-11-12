Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 8-Oct. 16, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Lauren L. Winchell, 20, of the 1600 block of Briarcliff Boulevard, Wheaton, was charged Sept. 1 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding 21 to 25 miles over the limit.

• Patrik Marajov, 26, of the 4000 block of Larch Avenue, Glenview, was charged Sept. 3 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving with an expired license and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• A rifle part was reported stolen Sept. 2 from a van parked at a house in the 200 block of Maple Street, Sugar Grove.

• Amanda Goodyear, 42, of the 300 block of Yolane Drive, Sugar Grove, was arrested Sept. 6 on a Kane County warrant on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Widman Poou-Jacinto, 18, of the 900 block of Loryl Drive, West Chicago, was charged Sept. 13 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit – he was clocked going 83 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone – was never issued a driver’s license and was suspended due to a DUI. Police also filed an Article 36 to seize the vehicle.

• A resident of the 700 block of Pembridge Place, Sugar Grove, reported Sept. 28 that $250 in cash was missing from his wallet, which was left in his unlocked vehicle.

• Nicholas Geen, 22, of the 5N100 block of Grove Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Oct. 2 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Geen’s vehicle was clocked at 85 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on Bliss Road.

• Lindsey Choate, 22, of the 2300 block of Sumac Drive, Yorville, was charged Oct. 2 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Choate’s vehicle was clocked at 77 miles an hour in 40-mph zone on Bliss Road.

• Fabian Medina-Alcantar, 44, of the 37W200 block of Heritage Drive, Batavia Township, was charged Oct. 16 with driving under the influence, speeding 86 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Joseph Cahill, 26, of the 2500 block of Heritage Court, Geneva, was charged Oct. 16 with driving under the influence.

• Kevin Rogers, 36, of the 700 block of Ridgeview Lane, Sugar Grove, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of marijuana.

• Kevin Canales-Chevez, 21, of the 4600 block of West Erie Street, Chicago, was charged July 25 with unlawful use of a loaded weapon with no FOID card and possession of a controlled substance.

• Angela Rodriguez, 21, of the 2200 bock of North Central Avenue, Chicago, was charged July 25 with unlawful use of a loaded weapon with no FOID card and illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

• Stephanie Alvarez, 19, of the 3000 block of Pecos Circle, Montgomery, was charged July 11 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Zachary Brenczewski, 35, of the 3000 block of Covered Bridge Way, Joliet, was charged July 12 with being in violation of the weight restriction on Wheeler Road and arrested on a DeKalb County warrant.

• Kassandra A. Vazquez, 22, of the 3000 block of Helene Reider Drive, Montgomery, was charged July 16 with driving under the influence, speeding and unlawful use of marijuana.

• Two vehicles in the 400 block of Heartland Drive were reported Aug. 9 to have their catalytic converters removed.

• The Sugar Grove Park District reported graffiti and equipment damage Aug. 23 at Black Walnut Park, 904 Black Walnut Drive. Damage estimate was $500.

• Aracelli Fermaintt, 52, of the 200 block of Exeter Lane, Sugar Grove, was charged Aug. 23 with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• William Lynch, 18, of the 1400 block of Starfish Lane, Sycamore, was charged Aug. 23 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Scrap metal valued at $500 to $1,000 was reported stolen Aug. 26 from a dumpster in the 500 block of Heartland Drive.

• Prescription drugs valued at $400 were reported stolen Aug. 28 from a house in the 100 block of of West Galena Boulevard.

• Colin Noel, 22, of the 200 block of Somerset Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged Aug. 12 with driving under the influence.

• William J. Allen, 42, of the 0-99 block of Grove Street, Sugar Grove, was charged Aug. 15 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic battery, obstructing a police officer, violating the terms of bail bond and disorderly conduct.

• A resident of the 100 block of Monna Street reported June 8 that her bank notified her there was a lot of activity on her account. Then she got a call from someone identifying himself as a security supervisor – to whom she gave her ID and banking information. Later the same day, she was notified by her bank that $50,000 was wired from her savings account to an unknown person. The incident remains under investigation.

• A resident in the 1900 block of Fays Lane reported July 1 that he received a text message that his Amazon account had been compromised. He provided a copy of his driver’s license, his Social Security number and to buy $4,000 in American Express gift cards. He provided the numbers on the back of the cards, then realized it was fraud. He was able to be refunded for most of his purchases, and was out $3,000.

• A Rolex watch was reported missing July 26 from a house in the 1100 block of Coneflower Circle.

• Jazariah Lyles, 18, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Aug. 2 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Keykhowrow Khodarahmi, 37, of the 1000 block of Mill Street, Naperville, was charged July 14 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Khodarahmi was clocked driving at 101 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 56 at Galena Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m.

• Warren McClain IV, 45, of the 100 block of Bertram Drive, Yorkville, was charged Nov. 6 with unlawful possession of marijuana, transportation of open liquor in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and having no visible rear lights.

• Tiffany Cox, 44, of the 1800 block of Nottingham Drive, Aurora, was arrested Nov. 7 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Samuel Lewis, 20, of the 1600 block of Timer Lane Drive, Montgomery, was charged Aug. 8 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• A jewelry box containing five watches, five rings and other items was reported stolen Aug. 5 from a house in the 200 block of Maple Street, Sugar Grove.