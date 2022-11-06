Batavia police reports for: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Shelbi B. Duster, 19, of the 12000 block of Stamey Road, La Mirada, Cal., was charged Nov. 2 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Duster’s car was clocked at 89 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road.

• A burglary was reported Nov. 2 at a unit at Life Storage, 500 N. Kirk Road, Batavia. The lock was damaged, the unit was ransacked and unknown items were removed.

• Rasheed Bailey, 20, of the 800 block of North May Street, Aurora, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Guillermina Maldonado, 63, of the 1200 block of Howell Place, Aurora, was arrested Oct. 27 on a Batavia warrant on two charges of retail theft and one of obstructing identification.

• Enrique G. Miret, 31, of the 900 block of Old Indian Trail, Aurora, was charged Oct. 27 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Miret’s car was clocked at 84 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 1800 block of East Fabyan Parkway, Batavia.

• Jenna M. Joyce, 31, of the 5N500 block of Leola Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged Oct. 29 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding 53 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone on Bent Tree Drive, Batavia.