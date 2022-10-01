Sugar Grove Police Reports: June 12-29, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Sugar Grove reports were released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

• John O. Baskin III, 34, of the 600 W. St. Lafayette, Ind., was charged June 12 with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and driving with one headlight.

• Michael D. Coulson, 62, of the 2500 block of Hanford Lane, Aurora, was charged June 24 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Coulson’s blood alcohol was measured at 0.178%, according to the report.

• Stavros Emmanouil, 64, of the 800 block of Queens Gate Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged June 25 with two counts of domestic battery and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

• Rudy A. Ferrer, 37, of the 400 block of Parker Avenue, Aurora, was charged June 29 with attempting to elude a police officer, disobeying a stop sign, driving on a revoked license and driving an uninsured vehicle.