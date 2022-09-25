Batavia police reports for: Sept. 13-20, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Philip J. Terry, 55, of the 5400 block of Arlington Drive, Hanover Park, was charged Sept. 14 with battery which occurred at Funway Amusements, 1335 S. River St., Batavia.

• Ashley M. O’Connor-Ponce, 34, of the 1500 block of Ballater Drive, Murfreesboro, Tenn., was arrested Sept. 20 in the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge, and on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a speeding charge.

• Kayla Gregg, 29, of the 200 block of South Van Buren Street, Batavia, was charged Sept. 20 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Timothy J. Patzka, 52, of the 400 block of West Wilson Street, Batavia, was arrested Sept. 20 on warrants from Olge and Lee county sheriff’s offices.

• Owners of five vehicles in the 300 blocks of Walnut Street and Union Street reported Sept. 18 and 20 that their vehicles were defaced with an unknown substance. Three on Walnut street had adhesive put on door handles, the two on Union had more the unknown substance spread over other parts of the vehicles.

• Quyen T.N. Nguyen, 22, of the 1700 block of North Devon Avenue, Glendale Heights, was charged Sept. 15 with speeding 20 miles over the limit. Nguyen’s vehicle was clocked at 64 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on East Fabyan Parkway.

• A 2019 blue Chevrolet Camero was reported stolen Sept. 15 from the parking lot of Batavia Apartments, 1251 E. Wilson St. No value was given for the vehicle, but according to Kelley Blue Book, the car can be valued from $26,000 to nearly $36,000.

• Antoinette Valeanu, 52, of the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, Elmhurst, was arrested Sept. 13 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of retail theft.

• Kitty L. Ciske, 60, of the 39W100 block of Crescent Lane, Campton Hills, was charged Sept. 15 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Ciske’s vehicle was clocked at 81 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Giese Street.

• Mary E. Eggert, 68, of the 1600 block of Fox Trail Drive, Batavia, was charged Sept. 16 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Eggert’s vehicle was clocked at 74 miles an hour in a 35-mph zone on Hart Road.

• Moveable bleachers at Batavia High School, 1201 Main St., were blown over by a gust of wind Sept. 16 and they fell onto a vehicle. The cost of damage was unknown.