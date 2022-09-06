Batavia police reports for: Aug. 24-31, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Juan C. Reta, 23, of the 200 block of High Street, Aurora, was charged Aug. 31 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Gordon A. Craft, 33, of the 900 block of Manchester Course, Geneva, was charged Aug. 29 with disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and driving without insurance.

• Illinois Central School Bus, 1000 Swanson Drive, Batavia, reported thefts on Aug. 29 of catalytic converters from 10 buses at a cost of $9,500 to replace.

• Four cases of alcohol valued at $887 were reported stolen Aug. 24 from Jewel/Osco, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia. Also taken were over-the-counter medications of unknown value and a coat valued at $25.

• Guadalupe Hernandez, 21, of the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Aug. 26 on a Batavia warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of speeding 35 or more miles an hour over the limit.

• Paulo I. Mancilla, 39, of the 1200 block of South Scoville Avenue, Berwyn, was arrested Aug. 26 on a Batavia warrant on theft and burglary charges.

• Timothy S. Tippets, 56, of the 200 block of Elm Street, Batavia, was charged Aug. 26 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and improper lane use.

• Jacquelyn G. Rodriguez, 37, of the 1200 block of North Randall Road, Aurora, was charged Aug. 27 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Rodriguez’s vehicle was tracked at 69 miles an hour in a 40-mph zone in the 700 block of West Fabyan Parkway.

• A catalytic converter valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Aug. 27 from a vehicle in the 800 block of Rocksbury Court, Batavia.