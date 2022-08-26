Batavia police reports for: Aug. 17-21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Phillip G. Lawson Jr., 24, of the 1300 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb, was charged Aug. 17 with two counts of domestic battery and one count of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, all misdemeanors.

•Vidalina Andrade, 38, of the 3200 block of Homestead Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 18 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Andrade was clocked at 85 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone in the 900 block of South Randall Road.

• Dennis L. Booth-Bey, 62, of the 200 block of North Lincolnway Avenue, North Aurora, was charged Aug. 18 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Booth-Bey was clocked at 88 miles an hour in 45-mph zone in the 1500 block of South Batavia Avenue.

• A Batavia power station at 1130 Larkspur Lane was reported vandalized with graffiti Aug. 19.

• A concrete ashtray structure outside Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., was reported damaged Aug. 19. A large metal rod was used to break the interior portion and a bow-like object was used to dig into the interior portion.

• The Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., reported Aug. 19 that its mail was stolen from the mailbox.

• Daphne E. Tesillos, 21, of the 900 block of Talma Street, Aurora, was charged Aug. 20 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver in an unsealed container. Tesillos also was charged with speeding 61 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 1500 block of South Batavia Avenue.

• Kevin Aguilar, 22, of the 1300 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 21 with speeding 26 to 34 miles over the speed limit. Aguilar’s speed was recorded at 78 miles an hour in 45-mph zone on West Fabyan Parkway.