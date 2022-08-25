Sugar Grove Police Reports: April 10-June 3, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Sugar Grove reports were released following a Freedom of Information Act request.

• Gianna E. Herman, 21, of the 700 block of Evergreen Court, Romeoville, was charged April 10 with driving under the influence, unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding 65 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone.

• Damarion O. Hicks, 18, of the 1400 block of Fairway Drive, Naperville, was arrested April 10 on a warrant from Kendall County for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana by a passenger. Sugar Grove police cited Hicks for speeding 65 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway and for not having a driver’s license with him.

• Aaron J. Jankovsky, 20, of the 1300 block of West Indian Trail Road, Aurora, was charged April 16 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, no front license plate and knowingly possessing a fictitious driver’s license. He was also issued a warning for underage possession of tobacco.

• Malik R. Pickett, 21, of the 1400 block of Pine Grove Avenue, Round Lake Beach, was arrested April 24 on a Lake County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of resisting a sheriff’s deputy. Pickett was also charged with possession of marijuana by a driver, no driver’s license and obstructing identification. Pickett initially identified himself as Bennie Nutall – but driver’s license records showed no such person existed, according to the report.

• Makayla N. Allen, 18, of the 9800 block of Mansfield Avenue, Oak Lawn, was charged May 1 with driving under the influence, speeding 84 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Hankes Road and illegal transportation of marijuana.

• Lilly A. Rutter, 21, of the 300 block of Illinois Street, St. Charles, was charged May 2 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver, driving without insurance and speeding 62 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway and a warning for not notifying the Secretary of State of an address change.

• Adriana Astrada, 54, of the 1600 block of North First Avenue, Melrose Park, was charged May 21 with speeding 26-34 miles over the limit and driving with a revoked license. Estrada’s vehicle was tracked at 88 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 56 at Galena Boulevard.

• Valeria I. Cintron, 31, of the 700 block of North Green Street, Sandwich, was charged May 29 with speeding more than 35 miles over the posted limit and driving without insurance. Cintron’s vehicle was tracked at 98 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 56 between Golfview Drive and Galena Boulevard.

• Stephen R. Erday, 20, of the 200 block of Lakeside Court, St. Charles, was charged May 30 with violating an order of protection.

• William J. Allen, 41, of the 0-99 block of Grove Street, Sugar Grove, was charged May 31 with domestic battery.

• Trevor C. Hughes, 20, of the 1300 block of Hicks Road, Jefferson City, Tenn., was charged May 31 with driving under the influence and possession of more than 10 grams but less than 30 grams of marijuana and improper lane use.

• Luigi M. Mucerino, 37, of the 100 block of Canvasback Lane, Bloomingdale, was charged June 3 with unlawful use of marijuana by a driver and driving with a suspended license.

• Nicholas A. Grobe, 22, of the 300 block of Yolane Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged May 8 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, improper lane use and failure to signal when turning.

• Jonathan Bahena Nicasio, 23, of the 500 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, was charged May 9 with possession of a controlled substance, speeding 76 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Sugar Grove Parkway, transportation of open liquor by a driver and attempting to elude a police officer.

• Tyer J. Decker, 21, of the 500 block of Holiday Drive, Somonauk, was charged May 10 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding 81 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone at Route 56 and I-88.

• Daniel Castro, 41, of the 300 block of North Seventh Street, DeKalb, was charged May 15 with driving under the influence, speeding 64 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone, two counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer and one felony count of resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury.

• Tari D. Bradley, 27, of the 1N400 block of Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, was arrested May 16 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on improper use of registration. She also received a warning for towing a trailer that had no brake lights or working turn signals.