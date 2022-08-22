Batavia police reports for: Aug. 9-15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Carolyn A. Penick, 45, of the 400 block of First Street, Batavia, was charged Aug. 9 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Reinaldo Cotts Jr., 49, of the 1300 block of Park Drive, Montgomery, was charged Aug. 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Cotts’ vehicle was clocked at 72 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on East Wilson Street. Cotts was also charged with driving an uninsured vehicle.

• Zubair M. Ahmed, 24, of the 1100 block of West Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, was charged Aug. 11 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Ahmed’s vehicle was clocked at 83 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on East Fabyan Parkway.

• Jorge A. Acosta Jr., 19, of the 1200 block of Dearborn Avenue, Aurora, was charged Aug. 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Acosta’s vehicle was clocked at 71 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Jason A. Cardenas, 33, of the 1000 block of Gael Drive, Joliet, was charged Aug. 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Cardenas’ vehicle was clocked at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Devrion L. Smith, 20, of the 700 block of North Van Buren Street, Batavia, was charged Aug. 12 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding 48 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on North Washington Avenue.

• Curtis D. Johnson, 43, of the 800 block of Shagbark Lane, North Aurora, was charged Aug. 12 with disorderly conduct at Chick-fil-A, 185 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Johnson was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A resident of the 300 block of Wolcott Lane reported Aug. 15 that $8,109.99 was taken out of his bank account via a fraudulent check.

• HOBI International, 1202 Nagel Blvd., Batavia, reported Aug. 15 that two checks stolen from the company’s mailbox were cashed, one for $3,170 and one for $8,564.

• A resident of the Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, reported Aug. 16 that she received a scam telephone call asking for payment on an Amazon bill she did not have. The woman did not give out any information, but reported the incident to police.