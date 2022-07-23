Batavia police reports for: July 1-17

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jacquelyn R. Dethrow, 30, of the 18000 block of Lorang Road, Elburn, was charged July 17 with criminal trespass.

• A city electric meter, valued at $100, located at the northeast corner of Pine Street and Kirk Road was reported damaged June 30.

• Carolyn A. Penick, 45, of the 400 block of First Street, Batavia, was arrested July 1 on a Batavia warrant on charges she violated the terms of her domestic violence bail bond.

• Jonathan Olaguez, 21, of the 700 block of Fourth Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 2 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and not having a valid driver’s license. Olaguez was clocked traveling 72 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Kirk Road.

• The wood and stone gazebo on the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Park, was reported vandalized July 2.

• A bike valued at $600 was reported stolen July 2 from the 1300 block of East Wilson Street, where it was locked to a street sign.

• Kennyon G. Garcia, 23, of the 600 block of North Harrison Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 2 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit and driving while his license was suspended. Garcia was clocked traveling 78 miles an hour in 50-mph zone on South Randall Road.

• Scott R. Brandl, 33, of the 3000 block of Preakness Court, Aurora, was charged July 1 with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.

• Josue J. Orta-Perez, 21, of the 1300 block of West Indian Trail, Aurora, was charged July 3 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit and not having a valid driver’s license. Orta-Perez was clocked traveling 81 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Someone set a handicap accessible large portable toilet on fire, possibly with explosives, on July 4 at Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive, Batavia.

• Jamie A. Aguirre-Plascencia, 33, of the 300 block of Simms Street, Aurora, was charged July 5 with speeding 26 miles or more over the posted speed limit. Aguirre-Plascencia was clocked traveling 81 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on south Randall Road.

• Jordan G. Arellano, 23, of the 36W900 block of Sunrise Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged July 6 with speeding 26 miles or more over the limit. Arellano was clocked at 60 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 500 block of North Raddant Road.

• An air conditioning unit valued at $789 was reported stolen July 7 from a construction site in the 1500 block of Kraft Avenue.