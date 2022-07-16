Batavia police reports for: July 11-12

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A queue-way pole valued at $100 was reported stolen July 10 from Rosati’s Pizza, 322 E. Wilson St., Batavia.

• The port-a-potty at the Batavia Park District Skate And Bike Park, 401 S. River St., was reported vandalized July 11 with graffiti spray painted inside and out. It will cost approximately $500 to remove the paint.

•Justin F. Borjon, 19, of the 1100 block of First Street, Batavia, was charged July 12 with speeding. Police clocked Borjon at 77 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on South Randall Road shortly before 2 a.m.

•Sonia Carrola, 25, of the 400 block of Spruce Street, Aurora, was charged July 12 with speeding 47 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone on North Batavia Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. and driving with a suspended license. Carrola was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Aurora for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license; and Kane County warrants for failure to appear in court on DUI and driving with a suspended license charges.

• Cody R. Stankowicz, 20, of the 500 block of Douglas Road, Batavia, was charged July 12 with one misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

• Zacarias A. Cesareo, 43, of the 700 block of Kane Street, Aurora, was charged July 12 with speeding. Cesareo was clocked at 74 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 1700 block of East Fabyan Parkway.

• The dumpster at Batavia Apartments, 1227 E. Wilson St., was reported set on fire July 10. Firefighters put out the blaze and there was no damage to the dumpster.

• Brian T. Biggerstaff, 32, of the 1000 block of Cascade Drive, Aurora, was arrested on an Aurora warrant on charges of obstructing court orders.

• Brayan A. Afaro-Zelaya, 26, of the 1200 block of West Indian Trail, Aurora, was charged July 11 with speeding 75 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone in the 500 block of South Randall Road.