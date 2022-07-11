Sugar Grove Police Reports: Nov. 29-Dec. 16

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

These reports were released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

• A leaf blower valued at $300 was reported stolen Dec. 16 from behind Rosati’s Pizza, 495 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, Sugar Grove.

• Michael T. Castro, 20, of the 600 block of North Hugh Street, Plano, was arrested Dec. 16 on an Aurora warrant for failing to appear in court on possession of marijuana charges.

• A resident of the 100 block of West Galena Boulevard, Sugar Grove, reported a theft Dec. 7, of $1,016.38 from his bank account, three in withdrawals and three in unauthorized purchases.

• Andrew H. Lasater, 17, of the 3200 block of Homestead Avenue, Aurora, was charged Nov. 29 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Lasater was clocked at 90 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on Wheeler Road at Esker Drive.