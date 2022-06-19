Geneva police reports for: June 9-12

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Tina J. Perry, 44, of the 1200 block of Coventry Lane, Aurora, was charged June 9 with driving under the influence, driving without a valid registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with a suspended license.

• Lisa A. Arnieri, 51, of the 500 block of George Court, Geneva, was charged June 10 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. According to the police report, Arnieri and the victim argued for over three hours and when he asked her to leave, she allegedly hit in him the face multiple times.

• Margaret M. Beausang, 59, of the 300 block of Orange Street, Elgin, was charged June 11 with driving under the influence and driving without headlights when required.

• Shawna E. Gum, 20, of the 300 block of Ashby Court, Geneva, was charged June 12 with possession of 10 or less grams of marijuana and possession of tobacco products while underage. According to the report, police noticed a car parked in Don Forni Park, 338 Border Road at nearly 10:30 p.m. with a woman driver – later identified as Gum – slumped over in the driver’s seat.