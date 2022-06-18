Batavia police reports for: June 9-13

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A bottle of Patron Tequila Silver, valued at $44.99, was reported stolen June 12 from BP Pride of Batavia, 200 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Jose M. Reyes Gonzalez, 35, of the 600 block of West New York Street, Aurora, was charged June 12 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, following too closely and and disobeying a no passing zone.

• A Blue Kona hybrid mountain bike with lock attached, valued at $500, was reported stolen June 12 from the 100 block of Johnson Woods Drive, Batavia.

• A 1980 silver BMX bike with red lettering, valued at $300, was reported stolen June 13 from Harold Hall Quarry Beach, 400 S. Water St., Batavia.

• Graham T. McDonald, 23, of the 1000 block of Fargo Boulevard, Geneva, was charged June 9 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police radar clocked McDonald traveling at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on East Fabyan Parkway at Kirk Road.

• Xavier R. Espino, 23, of the 3100 block of Timber Hill Lane, Aurora, was charged June 9 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Police radar clocked Espino traveling at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on South Kirk Road at Giese Road.

• Larry D. Pearson, 25, of the 0-99 block of North Channing Street, Elgin, was charged June 10 with speeding more than 26 miles an hour but less than 35 miles an hour over the posted limit. Police radar clocked Pearson traveling 56 miles an hour in a 30-mile-an-hour zone in the 1000 block of East Wilson Street.

• Domino’s Pizza, 135 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported June 9 that someone stole the delivery vehicle magnet car topper, valued at $237.

• Four prescriptions valued at $100 were reported stolen June 10 from a delivered box in the 500 block of Blackhawk Drive, Batavia.

• Bobby L. Pena, 59, of the 400 block of Weston Avenue, Aurora, was charged June 11 with driving under the influence, improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and driving while the license was suspended.