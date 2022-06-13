Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 22-June 6

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Siarhei Baranau, 36, of the 8N000 block of Falcons Trail, St. Charles Township, was charged May 22 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Jailynn M. Williams-Gultney, 26, of the 200 block of 150th Street, Harvey, was charged June 6 with reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding 35 or more miles over the limit. According to reports, deputies clocked Williams-Gultney traveling at 108 miles an hour in a 70 mile-an-hour zone on I-88 at 1:17 a.m.

• A resident of the 0S000 block of Willis Circle, Blackberry Township, reported June 4 that someone had covered their 2022 gray Honda Civic with hundreds of black zip ties. Zip ties were all over the door handles, rims and other parts of the vehicle, the report stated.