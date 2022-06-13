Batavia police reports for: May 16-June 4

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• River City Plumbing, 1125 Paramount Parkway, Batavia, reported May 25 that multiple pieces of equipment were stolen in a burglary, but the estimate of value for them was unknown.

• Two catalytic converters valued at $3,500 were reported stolen May 25 from the parking lot of Mat Masters, 1055 Paramount Parkway, Batavia.

• Jewel, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia, reported June 3 the retail theft of two sealed cans of baby formula valued at $80.

• Two plastic flowering bins valued at $39.99 were reported stolen June 4 from Menards, 300 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported May 31 the retail theft of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, valued at $1,099.99.

• Plato’s Closet, 69 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported June 1 the retail theft of $100 worth of clothing

• Batavia Apartments, 1259 E. Wilson St., Batavia, reported May 27 that a new iPad 12-inch New Generation valued at $700.

• Shada S. Hardy, 30, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, was charged May 23 with disorderly conduct.

• Sean R. Dziatkowiec, 19, of the 1100 block of Hanover Drive, Batavia, was charged May 19 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and underage drinking.

• PMA Friction Products, 880 Kingsland Drive, Batavia, reported May 16 that the company’s mail was removed from the mailbox.

• Kresl Power Equipment, 900 Kingsland Drive, reported May 16 that power equipment was stolen, but no property list or values were available.

• A gold necklace valued at $6,000 was reported stolen June 2 from a home on Oak Terrace Court, Batavia.

• Two recycling bins were blown up with explosives on Barker Drive and North Jefferson Street on June 2, minutes apart at 11:41 p.m. and 11:53 p.m.

• A bottle of Patron Silver, valued at $50, was reported stolen June 3 in a retail theft from Shell Gas Station, 108 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

• Jose L. Barrera-Munoz, 39, of the 300 block of Church Street, West Chicago, was charged May 30 with driving under the influence, driving under a combined influence of an intoxicating compound, speeding 72 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on Kirk Road at Pine Street, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, crossing the line in a no passing zone and improper lane use.

• A resident of the 0-500 block of Main Street, Batavia, reported May 26 that he received a death threat through Facebook Messenger because he is a registered sex offender.

• A homeless couple – Quintin D. Lawrence, 39, and DeJacqueline D. Chatman, 39 – were charged May 26 with felony retail theft of $369.85 in sheet sets, comforters and duvets from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road Batavia. Both were released on personal recognizance bonds and ordered not to return to Walmart in Batavia, according to court records.

• Domino’s Pizza, 135 N. Randall Road, reported May 26 that it lost $120 in three orders placed on line for cash pickups, but then were not picked up.

• Shell Gas Station, 108 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia, reported May 27 the theft of six bottles of alcoholic beverages valued at $209.94: Three bottles of Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey and one bottle each of Tito’s Vodka, Patrón Silver Tequila and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

• Club Fusion Volleyball, 501 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, reported the theft May 23 of a $400 pinball machine and damage of a walnut dining table valued at more than $8,000. A white leather skirt was also reported stolen, but no value was provided. The theft and damage occurred sometime after Dec. 25, 2021. Access was through a door that was unlocked, the report stated.

• Myles B. Williams, 20, of the 17000 block of Route 38, Maple Park, was charged May 22 with speeding more than 26 miles an hour but not more than 35 miles an hour over the posted speed limit. According to the ticket, Williams was clocked at 82 miles an hour in a 50-mile-an-hour zone on South Randall Road near Heritage Road.

• Tingjun Yang, 42, of the 1300 block of Hunter Drive, Naperville, was charged May 24 with speeding more than 26 miles an hour but not more than 35 miles an hour over the posted speed limit. According to the ticket, Yang was clocked at 72 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on Kirk Road and Wind Energy Pass.

• Kevin A. Medrano-Saucedo, 22, of the 300 block of Montgomery Road, Montgomery was charged May 24 with speeding more than 26 miles an hour but not more than 35 miles an hour over the posted speed limit. According to the ticket, Medrano-Saucedo was clocked at 77 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on Kirk and Giese roads.

• John W. Russell, 50, of the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was charged May 25 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the posted limit. According to the ticket, Russell was clocked at 95 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on South Kirk Road and Pine Street.

• Alan Adame-Martinez, 21, of the 400 block of Ashland Avenue, Aurora, was charged May 25 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the posted limit. According to the ticket, Adame-Martinez was clocked at 95 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on Kirk Road and Pine Street.

• Ayden A. Sanchez-Kussro, 19, of the 500 block of Spring Street, Batavia, was charged May 29 with speeding more than 26 miles an hour but not more than 35 miles an hour over the posted speed limit. According to the ticket, Sanchez-Kuzzro was clocked at 82 miles an hour in a 40-mile-an-hour zone at Fabyan Parkway and Western Avenue.

• Cosme I. Ramos, 21, of the 600 block of Sherman Street, West Chicago, was charged June 5 with speeding more than 26 miles an hour but not more than 35 miles an hour over the posted speed limit. According to the ticket, Ramos was clocked at 80 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone on Kirk and Giese roads.