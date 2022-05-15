Batavia police reports for: April 11 - May 5

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Electronic game equipment valued at $630 was reported stolen May 5 at Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia. Items taken were an XBox controller, two DualSense Star Wars controllers, a DualSense wireless controller and a DualSense Galactic controller, according to police reports.

• Household goods valued at $370 were reported stolen April 25 from Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• K. Hollis Jewelers, 147 S. Randall Road, reported May 7 that someone had altered a check the business had already paid to one of its accounts, and resubmitted it with a different payee for a different amount, $1,951.85. BMO Harris Bank thwarted the payment, the report stated. Another attempt was made to a different payee for $4,053.73, but was processed as an actual check.

• A wallet valued at $30 was reported stolen April 21 from a purse in a shopping cart at Trader Joe’s, 1942 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia.

• A woman reported April 21 that $300 was missing from her account at BMO Harris Bank, 155 W. Wilson St., Batavia, through a forged check. The bank provided her with a copy of the check, which she said she did not write, the report stated.

• A wallet was reported stolen from a purse April 22 while shopping at Jewel Osco, 119 S. Randall Road. The wallet had $25 in cash inside, and the person who took it used a bank card to make a charge of $800, the report stated.

• William P. Morris, 29, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged April 14 with speeding more than 26 but less than 35 miles an hour. Radar clocked Morris at 65 miles an hour in a 35-mile-an-hour zone in the 300 block of North Batavia Avenue at 2:13 a.m., according to the report.

• A white 2015 Nissan Sentra valued at $10,000 was reported stolen April 11 from Batavia Apartments, 1303 E. Wilson Street, Batavia.

• A Golden Cycles Vader Fixie bicycle valued at $289 was reported stolen May 4 from Revere House Apartments, 233 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

• Trader Joe’s, 1942 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, reported May 3 that it accepted a counterfeit $100 bill. According to the report, the cashier was suspicious at first, then accepted it and gave the shopper $70 in change, then later determined it was fake. The bill was sent to the Secret Service, reports stated.

• A clamp and a white box valued at $9 was reported stolen May 7 from Goodwill, 450 N. Randall Road, Batavia.

• A woman reported on April 27 that her Zelle account had three fraudulent transactions totaling $2,000. She did not make payments to anyone. The bank refunded her money, the report stated.