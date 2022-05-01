Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: April 11-24

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Patricia A. McIntyre, 41, of the 6N600 block of Salina Avenue, St. Charles Township was charged April 24 with misdemeanor domestic battery and arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence.

• Matthew R. Monteith, 31, of the 100 block of Iowa Avenue, Addison, was charged April 16 with driving under the influence, improper parking on a roadway, improper lane use and transportation of alcoholic liquor in a motor vehicle. Nearly a half-hour after midnight, deputies were called to a 2019 gray Nissan Sentra stuck on the median on Stearns Road in St. Charles Township. Monteith had a summary suspension of his license on March 4, 2022, reports stated.

• Jaime H. Bee, 28, of the 4200 block of 2225th Road, Sheridan, was charged April 24 with driving under the influence, improper lane use, failure to signal when turning, having an expired registration and speeding.

• A resident of the 39W400 block of Haladay Lane, Blackberry Township, reported April 20 that she was victimized by Facebook Market Place and lost $3,350 using Zelle to rent a vacation home for two months. After she sent the money, the owner did not send a finalized agreement for the rental and stopped returning her calls, the report stated.

• A white 2019 Jeep Cherokee was reported burglarized April 23 of a laptop and iPad valued at $1,600 while parked at West Main Community Park, 40W101 Main Street Road, Blackberry Township. The owner told deputies she walked her dog at the dog park at 3:20 p.m. and when she returned, the Jeep’s rear passenger window was smashed and her laptop bag was removed from the back seat, the report stated.

• Bilquis I. Zubrod, 60, of the 39W400 block of Woodgate Road, St. Charles Township, was charged April 20 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Fred L. Schultze, 67, of the 1900 Bradley Drive, Montgomery, was charged April 11 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• Marcelo M. Villagomez Jr., 24, of the 0-99 block of Austin Avenue, Carpentersville, was charged April 11 with speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the speed limit. The deputy clocked Villagomez’s 2011 maroon Hyundai Genesis traveling 80 miles an hour in a 50-mile-an-hour zone on Randall Road traveling south at Red Gate Road, the report stated.