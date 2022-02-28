St. Charles police reports: February 28, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Theft

• Erica Danielle Love, 33, of the 5000 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago, was charged at 12:39 a.m. Feb. 5 with theft.

• Jorge L. Arias, 51, of the 800 block of East Curtis Square, Geneva, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 25 with retail theft.

Possession and delivery of marijuana Esteban Rodriguez, 20, of the 100 block of South 17th Street, St. Charles, was charged at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 3 with possession and delivery of marijuana.

• Kyle J. Kliestik, 18, of the 19400 block of Newport Drive, Mokena, was charged at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 1 with retail theft.

DUI

• Sergio Pantoja, 55, of the 200 block of Hillside Avenue, Aurora, was charged at 7:36 p.m. Jan. 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Katelin M. Schmicker, 27, of the 900 block of Sorrel Court, Carol Stream, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 28 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license, driving with registration suspended for having no insurance and operating an uninsured vehicle.