St. Charles police reports: January 1, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Violating order of protection

Blake Ronald Griffiths, 31, of the 1000 block of Independence Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 with violating an order of protection.

DUI

• Anfernee Chrishawn Ward, 23, of the 1400 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged at 10:56 a.m. Dec. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Marc Andrew Sowinski, 41, of the 1700 block of Allen Lane, St. Charles, was charged at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run/failure to give information and failing to yield – stop or yield at an intersection.