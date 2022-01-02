August 08, 2022
St. Charles police reports: January 1, 2022

By Kane County Chronicle staff report

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Violating order of protection

Blake Ronald Griffiths, 31, of the 1000 block of Independence Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 with violating an order of protection.

DUI

• Anfernee Chrishawn Ward, 23, of the 1400 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged at 10:56 a.m. Dec. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Marc Andrew Sowinski, 41, of the 1700 block of Allen Lane, St. Charles, was charged at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run/failure to give information and failing to yield – stop or yield at an intersection.

