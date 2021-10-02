News - Kane County

St. Charles police reports: Oct. 1, 2021

St. Charles police officers stop a driver near Lincoln School in St. Charles for using a cellphone in a school zone.

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

DUI

• John T. Allison, 49, of the 7N020 block of Maple Avenue near St. Charles, was charged at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, using marijuana in the passenger area of the vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Lorenzo Lagioia, 30, of the 200 block of Valley View Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 12:24 p.m. Sept. 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Merci Lois McMahon, 28, of the 800 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was charged at 8:13 p.m. Sept. 14 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft

• Blake Ronald Griffiths, 30, of the 1000 block of Independence Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 8:12 a.m. Sept. 26 with retail theft.

• Tyler J. Grimes, 21, of the 1300 block of Elm Street, St. Charles, was charged at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 with retail theft.

• Patrick Lee McDavid, 27, of the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard, Madison, Wisconsin, was charged at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 8 with retail theft.

Aggravated assault

• Blake Ronald Griffiths, 30, of the 1000 block of Independence Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 18 with aggravated assault and battery.

• Erik Silvers, 50, of the 900 block of Black Walnut Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged at 9:08 p.m. Sept. 24 with aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon/rifle, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Disorderly conduct

Kelli Marie Slavick, 41, of the 1800 block of Rita Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 15 with disorderly conduct.

