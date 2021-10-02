St. Charles police reports: Oct. 1, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

DUI

• John T. Allison, 49, of the 7N020 block of Maple Avenue near St. Charles, was charged at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, using marijuana in the passenger area of the vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Lorenzo Lagioia, 30, of the 200 block of Valley View Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 12:24 p.m. Sept. 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Merci Lois McMahon, 28, of the 800 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was charged at 8:13 p.m. Sept. 14 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft

• Blake Ronald Griffiths, 30, of the 1000 block of Independence Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 8:12 a.m. Sept. 26 with retail theft.

• Tyler J. Grimes, 21, of the 1300 block of Elm Street, St. Charles, was charged at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 with retail theft.

• Patrick Lee McDavid, 27, of the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard, Madison, Wisconsin, was charged at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 8 with retail theft.

Aggravated assault

• Blake Ronald Griffiths, 30, of the 1000 block of Independence Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 18 with aggravated assault and battery.

• Erik Silvers, 50, of the 900 block of Black Walnut Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged at 9:08 p.m. Sept. 24 with aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon/rifle, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Disorderly conduct

Kelli Marie Slavick, 41, of the 1800 block of Rita Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 15 with disorderly conduct.