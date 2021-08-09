St. Charles police reports: Aug. 9, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Possession/consumption of alcohol by minor

• John T. Cebulski, 19, of the 39W800 block of Prunetree Lane near St. Charles, was charged at 7:53 p.m. July 29 with possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Hayden R. Friese, 20, of the 300 block of West Park Avenue, Libertyville, was charged at 11:58 a.m. July 25 with possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Abigail C. Endean, 18, of the 1020 block of Blazing Star Street, South Elgin, was charged at 5:30 p.m. July 23 with possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

DUI

Lillian Rogers, 59, of the 1800 block of Eldorado Drive, Geneva, was charged at 11:55 p.m. July 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Burglary

Sterling J. Washington, 38, of the 300 block of South Hammes Avenue, Joliet, was charged at 11:28 a.m. July 23 with burglary and criminal damage to state supported property.