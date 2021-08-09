News - Kane County

St. Charles police reports: Aug. 9, 2021

St. Charles police officers stop a driver near Lincoln School in St. Charles for using a cellphone in a school zone.

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Possession/consumption of alcohol by minor

• John T. Cebulski, 19, of the 39W800 block of Prunetree Lane near St. Charles, was charged at 7:53 p.m. July 29 with possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Hayden R. Friese, 20, of the 300 block of West Park Avenue, Libertyville, was charged at 11:58 a.m. July 25 with possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

• Abigail C. Endean, 18, of the 1020 block of Blazing Star Street, South Elgin, was charged at 5:30 p.m. July 23 with possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

DUI

Lillian Rogers, 59, of the 1800 block of Eldorado Drive, Geneva, was charged at 11:55 p.m. July 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Burglary

Sterling J. Washington, 38, of the 300 block of South Hammes Avenue, Joliet, was charged at 11:28 a.m. July 23 with burglary and criminal damage to state supported property.

