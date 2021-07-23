St. Charles police reports: July 23, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

Nicholas Rich Lawyer, 36, of the 40W200 block of Wasco Road near St. Charles, was charged at 1:25 a.m. June 30 with criminal trespass to property, battery and assault.

Violation of order of protection

Ernesto Demetrio Candia-Campos, 46, of the 1660 block of Deerpointe Drive, South Elgin, was charged at 4:54 p.m. June 25 with violating an order of protection.

DUI

• Michael James Okeefe, 50, of the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 12:55 a.m. June 27 with driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated DUI – no driver’s license, driving on a suspended, revoked or cancelled license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Karla Cecilia Padilla, 26, of the 1100 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago, was charged at 11:49 p.m. June 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and improper lane use.

Battery

Stephen Mark Friberg, 25, of the 1600 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged at 2:25 p.m. June 14 with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.