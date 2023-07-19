Sugar Grove Twp. to host mini fun fair Thursday

Sugar Grove Township will host a free mini fun fair at the Sugar Grove Community Building from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to a post on the township’s Facebook page, children can enjoy a variety of games where they can win a prize at each game. Games include mini bowling, scooter races, mini basketball throw, skee-ball, hula hoop roll, the duck pond and more.

A face painter will also be on site.

The Sugar Grove Community Building is located at 141 Main St.

Families are encouraged to stop by the mini fun fair on the way to the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, and runs through Sunday.