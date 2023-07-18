St. Charles asks for residents’ feedback on city’s website

St. Charles is planning to redesign its website to make it easier for visitors to to interact with the city, and is asking for feedback from residents on the current site to consider before making changes.

According to a news release from the city, the community is invited to complete an online survey and share their thoughts about the current city website by July 23.

“We are in the process of gathering input about how our current website is used, what works on the site, and how it could be improved,” according to the release. “The comments submitted will provide valuable feedback.”

According to the release, increasing community engagement is one of the priorities of the City’s strategic plan, and improving the website’s functionality and user experience are key objectives.

Click here to take the survey. The survey also is available in Spanish.