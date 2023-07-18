Batavia MainStreet’s Cocktails in the Park returns July 22

Batavia MainStreet’s annual Cocktails in the Park fundraiser returns from 7 to 10 p.m. July 22 at Appleton Park in downtown Batavia.

According to a news release from Batavia MainStreet, Cocktails in the Park is the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Batavia MainStreet staff and volunteers work to keep the local economy vibrant, assist in marketing and promotions and operate the Batavia Farmers Market, Artisan Collective and Batavia Boardwalk Shops, according to the release.

Entry tickets for the event are $40 in advance and can be bought at downtownbatavia.com through noon July 21. Tickets also can be bought at the door the night of the event for $45. Tickets include small plates from downtown restaurants, a collectible whiskey glass and live music.

Drink tickets also are available online or can be bought at the event. Prices are $7 for one drink or $60 for 10. Attendees can buy a picnic table package that includes a reserved picnic table, six admission tickets, six drink tickets and a dedicated cocktail server for $350.

Batavia MainStreet is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enhancing downtown Batavia through volunteer efforts. Contact the Batavia MainStreet office at 630-761-3528 or info@DowntownBatavia.com for information.