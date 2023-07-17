Sugar Grove residents show off classic cars at Plano Car Show

PLANO – From muscle cars to vintage pickup trucks, the annual summer car, truck and motorcycle show in Plano displayed some of the finest automotive engineering ever produced.

The event drew a large crowd to the Plano American Legion Leon Burson Post 395 on Sunday, July 16 with about 70 vehicles of every description lined up for inspection.

Open hoods revealed powerful engines gleaming in the sunlight while owners lovingly wiped away any spec of dust that might appear on their cherished metal steeds.

The vehicle owners pamper their vintage rides, with many saying they store their cars in heated garages. It’s an expensive hobby.

Joe Hollmier of Sugar Grove has a small shop where he fabricates parts for his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

Hollmier loves the acceleration he gets from his car.

“It’ll get ya in trouble,” he said, grinning.

Nick Kiefer of Sugar Grove was showing a black Impala, a 1968 convertible with a wooden steering wheel.

“I’ve been a car guy since I was a kid,” Kiefer said.