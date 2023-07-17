Elburn Lions Club member receives award at district convention

Elburn Lions Club member Linda Callaghan recently received the George Lazansky Distinguished Service Award at the annual 1-J District Convention.

According to a news release, the award was named to remember Lion George Lazansky, who served as District 1-J’s first governor in 1951. The George Lazansky award is only presented to a handful of Lions annually and is given to district Lions for their outstanding contributions to Lionism within the Lions organization and the community.

Callaghan became an Elburn Lion in 2003, however, her Lion story began many yeas before. She grew up in Elburn with her parents, William (Bill) and Janet Callaghan, and her three brothers, Kelly, Keith and Kevin. Her father was the Elburn Lion member when their children were younger, and they brought their children to the club to assist at numerous events. Her parents made sure their children were involved with the Elburn Lions for many years growing up and they all still tell stories from their youth.

Callghan’s mother has been a member of the Elburn Lions Club since 1997, her brother Kelly since 1988 and brother Keith since 2000.

“I am humbled by this honor when they are so many who deserve such recognition. It is an honor to represent the largest and strongest Lions Club in Illinois and the strongest service organization in the world,” Callaghan stated in the release.

The Elburn Lions Club works within the Elburn community, including the Kaneland School District, to raise money primarily for the benefit of persons with sight or hearing disabilities. A large percentage of funds is also donated to local community organizations and people in need, the release stated.

Visit elburnlions.com to learn more about the Elburn Lions Club.