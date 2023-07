The 154th Kane County Fair wrapped up Sunday with the demolition derby at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. The fair featured plenty of food, fun, action-packed rides and more throughout the five-day event.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Audience reaction in the grandstands at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on July 16, 2023. (Karie Angell Luc/For The Daily Herald)

The fair featured carnival rides, magic shows, a petting zoo, 4-H livestock shows, tractor pulls, live music, professional bull riders and of course, the popular demolition derby.