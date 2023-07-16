St. Charles Arts Council to hold ‘An Affair of the Art’ fundraiser July 28

The St. Charles Arts Council will host “An Affair of the Art” fundraiser Friday, July 28 at Eden on the River restaurant in downtown St. Charles.

According to a news release, the fundraiser will feature a champagne toast, appetizers, seated dinner, live entertainment, a live Time and Talent auction, silent auction and a wine pull.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Kathryn Hill, executive director of the SCAC said in the release. “Funds raised will help us provide local arts programming that includes public art projects, community art projects and artist support projects. We’re excited to gather with people who support these efforts.”

The St. Charles Arts Council was established in 2010 with the mission to advocate and promote culture and art in the community. They host an annual Fox River Valley Student Art Show, art exhibits, public art activities and promote cultural events in partnership with local cultural organizations, according to the release.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available at www.stcharlesartscouncil.org.